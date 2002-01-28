To: Larry Cooper Jr., Fredericktown

Dear Larry,

Everyone here at home misses you and loves you very much. The babies and I are doing great and growing fast. It doesn't seem like it has been almost six months since we found out we were having triplets. Now we only have about 2 1/2 months to go. We just started the nursery and should be finished in a week or two. Our families are looking forward to coming to Florida to see you graduate from OCS in March.

I am looking forward to you coming home to see our baby boys when they are born. Even though soon after you will go back to Florida for more training.

We are so proud of you.

Love,

Rachael & The Boys