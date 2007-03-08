Tearing down old eyesore houses in Marion

Four National Park Service Rangers from Van Buren, Missouri were awarded the Valor Award for their heroic actions saving 30 lives during the historic floods of 2017.
Four National Park Service Rangers from Van Buren, Missouri were awarded the Valor Award for their heroic actions saving 30 lives during the historic floods of 2017.
Police say a man admitted to killing a Dexter, Missouri man in June and staging a burglary.
Police say a man admitted to killing a Dexter, Missouri man in June and staging a burglary.
Store shelving fell on two workers during a reset at Marion Kroger on Thursday, July 12.
Store shelving fell on two workers during a reset at Marion Kroger on Thursday, July 12.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield will be hosting the 2018 Scott Lathram Memorial Trooper Island Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield will be hosting the 2018 Scott Lathram Memorial Trooper Island Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Carmen G. Stonemark, 54, of Desoto, was indicted by a Grand Jury for her husband's murder that happened on October 29, 2017.
Carmen G. Stonemark, 54, of Desoto, was indicted by a Grand Jury for her husband's murder that happened on October 29, 2017.
Blake Spataro was on a Georgia beach when a tide pulled him into the ocean. Not even the U.S. Coast Guard could find him.
Blake Spataro was on a Georgia beach when a tide pulled him into the ocean. Not even the U.S. Coast Guard could find him.
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.
A friend who was traveling with the victim said they asked the man for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the victim in his arm.
A friend who was traveling with the victim said they asked the man for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the victim in his arm.
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.
A man and a woman are behind bars facing multiple charges after police say that a 5-year-old girl was severely abused, poisoned and driven to drink water from the toilet to survive.
A man and a woman are behind bars facing multiple charges after police say that a 5-year-old girl was severely abused, poisoned and driven to drink water from the toilet to survive.
This 3-year-old border collie is full of tricks and enthusiasm.
This 3-year-old border collie is full of tricks and enthusiasm.
A small fish has halted development of $1.6 billion automotive manufacturing plant in north Alabama.
A small fish has halted development of $1.6 billion automotive manufacturing plant in north Alabama.
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.
Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a Columbus strip club on a charge of letting patrons touch her, her lawyer said in a series of tweets overnight.
Pizza hero John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's empire that boasts more than 5,000 stores around the world, has admitted to the use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.
Pizza hero John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's empire that boasts more than 5,000 stores around the world, has admitted to the use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.
Thursday is "Pay Your Age Day" at Build-a-Bear - have you heard?
Thursday is "Pay Your Age Day" at Build-a-Bear - have you heard?