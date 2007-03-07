Perryville police make multiple drug busts - also get approval for new department building - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville, MO

Perryville police make multiple drug busts - also get approval for new department building

Perryville police make multiple drug busts - also get approval for new department building
By: Ryan Tate

PERRYVILLE, Mo - Perryville police arrested seventeen people in the past two and a half weeks, as the department cracks down on drug activity in town.

Police Chief Keith Tarrillion says the department is stepping up their efforts to stop the drug activity in town. "We're working very hard on this problem. We realize it's a problem. This is an effort to make sure this does not get worse," Chief Tarrillion said.

One of the arrests happened March 1st, after an undercover operation turned up drug activity across the street from St. Vincent's Elementary School. Five people were arrested. They face charges that range from distribution, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tarrillion says undercover work helped in the investigation.  He adds, only six of the people recently arrested live in Perryville, meaning most of them came from outside the city with, or for, their drugs.

NEW POLICE DEPARTMENT

In other news, Perryville Police are getting a new Department building. The Perryville City Council approved plans for a $1.5 million facility.  Groundbreaking is scheduled for August or September. The building could be up and running by May 2008.

