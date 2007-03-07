No cause determined in Tamms deadly fire

By: Crystal Britt

TAMMS, Ill. - The State Fire Marshall closes the investigation into what caused a deadly fire Tuesday afternoon in Tamms, Illinois. Heartland News learned, the fire was too extensive for investigators to determine a cause.

The fire killed 33-year-old Lisa Smith. She, and five other family members were inside when the fire broke out. Family members say Smith helped rescue some of those family members, including a small child, but she was not able to save herself.

Family members questioned the response time of the local volunteer fire department, saying it too way to long. The fire chief says the initial 911 call came in at 2:38p.m. and the first truck rolled out of the fire department in Tamms at 2:47, that's nine minutes. He said it would have taken an additional minute or so to get the Smith's home. Some neighbors still dispute that, but the fire department believes the problem might have been in a delay in someone making the 911 call, because when crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.