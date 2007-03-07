No cause determined in Tamms deadly fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tamms, IL

No cause determined in Tamms deadly fire

Lisa Smith Lisa Smith

No cause determined in Tamms deadly fire
By: Crystal Britt

TAMMS, Ill. - The State Fire Marshall closes the investigation into what caused a deadly fire Tuesday afternoon in Tamms, Illinois. Heartland News learned, the fire was too extensive for investigators to determine a cause.

The fire killed 33-year-old Lisa Smith. She, and five other family members were inside when the fire broke out. Family members say Smith helped rescue some of those family members, including a small child, but she was not able to save herself.

Family members questioned the response time of the local volunteer fire department, saying it too way to long. The fire chief says the initial 911 call came in at 2:38p.m. and the first truck rolled out of the fire department in Tamms at 2:47, that's nine minutes. He said it would have taken an additional minute or so to get the Smith's home. Some neighbors still dispute that, but the fire department believes the problem might have been in a delay in someone making the 911 call, because when crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Funeral arrangements for Lisa Smith are pending at Crane Funeral Home in Anna. The community of Tamms is working to set up a fund to help the family. Stay with Heartland News for more information.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly