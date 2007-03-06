One woman killed in afternoon house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tamms, IL

One woman killed in afternoon house fire

One woman killed in afternoon house fire
By: Wes Wallace

TAMMS, Ill. - Tragedy strikes in the town of Tamms, Illinois, following an afternoon house fire.  Alexander County Coroner Harold McNelly tells Heartland News, 33-year-old Lisa Smith died when she couldn't escape the flames.

Around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon, fire crews got the call.  Responders from Tamms, Ullin, Horseshoe Lake, and Pulaski arrived to find the house on Third Street fully involved.  Several hours later smoke and the smoldering remains lingered in the neighborhood.

"It's just so tragic," says Roselee Holshouser who lives across the street, "I came outside and noticed everyone starting and point, then I looked and saw the flames, it was awful."

Several people on the scene say fourteen people lived in the house, including the victim Lisa Smith.

Harold McNelly also says one of Smith's sons managed to help two other children out of the house, but was not able to rescue his mother.   Another step son says Smith died a hero, trying to help save her children.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly