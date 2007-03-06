One woman killed in afternoon house fire

By: Wes Wallace

TAMMS, Ill. - Tragedy strikes in the town of Tamms, Illinois, following an afternoon house fire. Alexander County Coroner Harold McNelly tells Heartland News, 33-year-old Lisa Smith died when she couldn't escape the flames.

Around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon, fire crews got the call. Responders from Tamms, Ullin, Horseshoe Lake, and Pulaski arrived to find the house on Third Street fully involved. Several hours later smoke and the smoldering remains lingered in the neighborhood.

"It's just so tragic," says Roselee Holshouser who lives across the street, "I came outside and noticed everyone starting and point, then I looked and saw the flames, it was awful."

Several people on the scene say fourteen people lived in the house, including the victim Lisa Smith.