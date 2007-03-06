Kentucky willing to spend a lot of cash to fix roads

By: Erica Byfield

Road construction doesn't come without a hefty price tag, last year alone the state of Kentucky spent more than a billion dollars in improvement projects.

Kentucky's Highway Department is doing as many projects in 2007 as the state did in the year the built Interstate 24, in money, the major difference between is that the projects are smaller and spread all across the Commonwealth.

It goes with out saying; it takes man power, planning and buckets of money to build bridges and roads.

Recently in Kentucky, Highway Department employees got a pat on the back from the state's top engineer Marcie Mathews for the work they put in for 2006.

"We worked together as a team to get the billion dollars this year" she said.

Before contractors bid on projects highway crews do most the pre-construction work like buy land and design blueprints.

Motorist Jackie Cope said he is pleased to hear the state is making an effort "I like to see that, I like to see my tax dollars at work."

Another, Wilma Black, said she would like to see Kentucky pay more attention to those less traveled, rural roads "some of the roads are pretty rough and I think the tax payers need to take their money and fix them."

Meanwhile State Engineer Marcie Mathews says that is on the agenda as well as beating 2006's bench mark of a billion dollars "for the whole state we have a lit bit over a billion we hope to bet that one point one billion."

The states ultimate goal is to fix and improve the highways so that hopefully the roads lead to jobs.