Michael Devlin Arraigned in Franklin County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Union, MO

Michael Devlin Arraigned in Franklin County

Michael Devlin arraigned in Franklin County
By: Associated Press

UNION, Mo. -- Accused kidnapper Michael Devlin pleads not guilty to charges of kidnapping and armed criminal action for the January abduction of 13-year-old Ben Ownby.

Devlin made the plea via video this morning in Franklin County, Missouri. He remains at the county jail.

It was the second time Devlin has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County. That's because a grand jury last week indicted the 41-year-old suspect, requiring a new arraignment.

He has also pleaded not guilty in nearby Washington County for the 2002 abduction of Shawn Hornbeck. Both boys were found January 12th at Devlin's apartment in suburban St. Louis.

Devlin also faces charges in St. Louis County, and was charged last week in a federal indictment for allegedly making pornographic photos and videos of a boy.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

