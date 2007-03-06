Libby found guilty on four of five counts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Libby found guilty on four of five counts

Libby found guilty on four of five counts
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Guilty verdicts on four of the five counts in the CIA leak case. Former White House aide Lewis Libby has been convicted of obstruction, perjury and lying to the FBI.

He was acquitted of one count of lying to the FBI.

Libby didn't show much reaction to the verdict. He stood expressionless as the jury left the room.

Libby was accused of lying and obstructing an investigation into the leak of a CIA operative's identity.

The former chief of staff to Vice President Cheney is the only person charged in the case that grew out of an investigation into the 2003 leak of Valerie Plame's identity.

Plame is married to former Ambassador Joseph Wilson, an outspoken critic of the Bush administration's case for the Iraq war.

The federal jury in Washington heard 19 witnesses during the five-week trial. The verdict comes on the tenth day of deliberations.

Libby faces up to 30 years in prison. But under federal sentencing guidelines, he'll probably receive far less.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

