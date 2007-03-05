SEMO to name women's basketball coach

By: Heartland Sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri State University has scheduled a news conference for 6:30pm Monday. Sources tell Sports Director Todd Richards that the university will name acting head coach John Ishee the permanent women's head basketball coach.

Ishee took over for BJ Smith who was placed on paid administrative leave prior to the start of the 2006-2007 season.

Ishee has enjoyed tremendous success leading the Redhawks to a regular season Ohio Valley Conference championship, an OVC Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournmanet. The team also set a school record of 24 wins against 7 losses.