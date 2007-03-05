Redhawks to be Honored at Reception

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team will be honored in a victory reception that is open to the public Monday night at the Show Me Center at 7 p.m.

The Redhawks captured their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth Saturday with a 62-60 win over Murray State. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the Redhawks, while the Southeast Band, the Southeast cheerleaders and the Sundancers will also be in attendance.