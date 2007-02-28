Ridgway man killed in fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ridgway, IL

Ridgway man killed in fire

Ridgway man killed in fire
By: Carly O'Keefe

RIDGWAY, Mo. - A rural Gallatin County man is dead after an overnight fire destroyed his home.

Passers-by driving on Shawneetown-New Haven Road called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday to report the fire. When fire crews arrived, they were unable to save the man living in the house.

"The home was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed," said Chief John Ed Hish of the Ridgway Fire Department. "Neighbors that were related were reasonably certain that the person was in the house. Unfortunately this was found to be true, and the occupant did perish in the fire." 

Arson investigators from the Illinois State Fire Marshals' Office were on scene Wednesday. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined. Chief Hish says the fire is not considered to be suspicious in nature, arson investigators were called to the scene in accordance with state protocol relating to fatal fires.

An autopsy was conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday by Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox. The man's name has not yet been released.

