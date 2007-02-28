Severe Weather Possible Thursday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Severe Weather Possible Thursday

By: John Dissauer

STORMTEAM WEATHER CENTER --Severe weather will be possible across the Heartland this morning through the mid-afternoon.

  1. Our first chance of severe storms will occur during the morning and early afternoon Thursday.  A cold front will begin to move from west to east across the Heartland during the afternoon.  Ahead of the cold front, it looks as though the sun should peak out from behind the morning clouds as some drier air works in to the area.  This will allow temperatures to warm and destabilize the atmosphere.  The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Heartland under a "Moderate Risk" of severe weather from 7am Thursday through 7am Friday (see the second graphic on the right).  The storms that fire along the front will be moving at a quick pace (50+mph).  The main threat from this line will be damaging wind and tornadoes.

