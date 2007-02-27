New jobs coming to Bootheel community

By: Holly Brantley

KENNETT, Mo - Manac Trailers brings 150 new manufacturing jobs to Kennett. Plant manager Tim Johnson says Kennett's a good fit for the company. First, because of the labor pool available in Dunklin County. Second, because Kennett is close to Manac's Oran location. Meanwhile, folks with Kennett's Chamber of Commerce tell me they've rolled out the red carpet for the biggest employer to come to the community in more than 20 year.

Calvin Willoughby lives in Kennett. He hopes to be considered for one of the 150 new jobs. "I actually put in an application for a welding position," said Calvin. "I have three years experience."

Johnson says he hopes to find experienced, career oriented individuals as he looks over more than 700 applications already pouring in. "We'll be looking for assembly welders and maintenance people," said Johnson. "We basically need every part of manufacturing."

Right now, renovations are underway on the former Riggs Distribution Center as Manac prepares to churn out hundreds of trailers a year. According to Johnson, 40 workers will be hired by the end of April. People in Kennett say they are ready for the growth.

"We've had a business here since 1933," said Anita Brogden. "We think it's great! We're ready for new people."

"It's about time," said Dwayne McElrath. "I hope the jobs keep coming."

Meanwhile, Calvin Willoughby will be waiting to see if he gets a call. "I've got the experience to do the job," Calvin said.

As applications pour in from all over the Bootheel area, Johnson says if business goes well, Manac could employ 200 people within the next two years.