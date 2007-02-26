Counting Caffeine

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- It's no secret a cup of coffee in the morning or a can of soda in the afternoon will give you a quick pick me up. Now that soda makers Pepsi and Coca-Cola will start putting caffeine information on their labels, consumers will get a better understanding of their daily intake.

"We're consuming more and more caffeine each year, we're really becoming a highly caffeinated nation, especially the younger generation," says Nutritionist Raina Childers.

Childers says the health risks for excessive caffeine can lead to heart palpitation, high blood pressure, and an exaggerated stress response.

So how much caffeine do you consume on a given day?

Childers explains a 12 ounce can of soda has about 50-60 milligrams of caffeine, compared to 135 in a cup of brewed coffee. Those high energy drinks can contain anywhere from 100-175 milligrams of caffeine.