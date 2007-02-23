Former sheriff indicted

By: Wes Wallace

BENTON, Mo. - A former sheriff finds himself spending time in the very jail he helped build.

On Friday, a Scott County Grand Jury indicted Bill Ferrell on one count of Felony Stealing. Following a state audit report, investigators found missing money from a county DARE fund, under Ferrell's watch. The Class C Felony is a charge of theft of more than $500, but less than $25,000.

In an interview with Heartland News in October of 2006, Ferrell said he put the money there himself, so it's quote "my personal money."

According to the Scott County Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney, Ferrell turned himself into the Missouri Highway Patrol, and brought to jail by a Scott County deputy.