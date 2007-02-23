Humane society says cows are underfed
By: Crystal Britt
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. - A Heartland News follow up on the story about a herd of cows in New Madrid County that many say are starving. Friday, an investigator with the Humane Society of Missouri went to take a look at the cattle located in the country near Kewanee. Investigator Kyle Held says the cows are underfed, and need to see a vet.
The owner, Ronald Pipken of New Madrid, didn't want to tell Heartland News his side of the story, but says he feels the whole thing's been blown out of proportion.
After our story first aired Thursday night, the previous owners of the cattle saw the story and couldn't believe it. Buzz and Barbara Weaver of Kennett now say they want the cows back. "When we saw that on the news, it was heartbreaking", said Barbara Weaver. Weaver went on to say, "If possible, I want every one of them." However, the owner says, he's not selling.
Pipken is not facing any charges, and the animals are not being taken away. The owner's been told to properly feed the cattle, and have them looked at by a vet. The Humane Society says an investigator will stay on top of the situation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.