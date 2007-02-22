Courthouse hoax lands two men behind bars

By: Wes Wallace

JACKSON, Mo. - A bomb threat at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse gives Jackson Police a very serious, but pretty easy case to solve.

"There was a threat that a man would come into the courthouse at nine this morning with a bomb in his shoe," says Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys, "Of course we take every threat seriously in this day and age."

Some quick detective work by Jackson investigators helped make not one, but two arrests. "The detectives actually recognized the voice of the caller because they deal with the individual so often, they were able to identify his voice," says Humphreys.