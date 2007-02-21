Truck smashes Into Sikeston home

By: Wes Wallace

SIKESTON, Mo. - A big boom and then a big hole, that's what Shanell Hill and her family heard and saw Monday night.

Hill says a truck didn't negotiate a turn on Edmonson Street and ran right into the corner of her home, right where her seven year old son was asleep. "He was just dozing off when the truck hit the house and pushed him all the way across the room," explains Hill.

The driver then kept backing up and driving forward, smashing into the house several more times.