Parts of the Heartland are pounded with huge hail stones

By: Heartland News

SCOTT CITY, Mo. - Several parts of the Heartland took a beating Tuesday night from mother nature. Cities across the area, from Poplar Bluff to Scott City across the river to Tamms in Illinois were hit by very large hail.

Many cars have damage including dents and smashed out windows. Some of the hail stones we saw are over three inches across.