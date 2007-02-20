Malden Police Chief quits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden, MO

Malden Police Chief quits

By: Ryan Tate

MALDEN, Mo. - Malden Police Chief Rod Dill turned in his resignation Monday, after weeks of turmoil surrounding his department. The Malden City Council accepted the resignation during a special meeting Monday.

After the agenda was completed, council members met behind closed doors, where they agreed to a settlement involving the city, Dill, and police dispatcher Denise Summers. According to City Attorney Mark Preyer, there is no cash compensation, Summers remains a city employee, and she agrees to release the city and Dill of any liability.

There is still no official word yet on what happened between Dill and Summers. "We hope this ends all the rumors and discussions involved with this," Councilman Ronnie Dell said. "The Council did not have a position on this, we did not take sides."

City leaders will appoint an interim Chief until the April Municipal Election. At that time there will be a special election, in which the winner fulfills the rest of Dill's term, which is two more years.  City leaders will petition the courts to allow them to hold the special election, and agree to pay for any printing costs incurred because of new ballots that need to be printed.

