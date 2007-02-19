Billiard Center drug bust - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Billiard Center drug bust

Billiard Center drug bust
By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Downtown Cape Girardeau offers a variety of shopping choices, but none quite like what police officers found at the Billiard Center.  On Friday, Cape Girardeau Police along with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task force made four drug related arrests, some involving prescription drugs.

"I just happened to be looking out the front window, and I saw the police walking out with two or three men,"  recalls Kevin Schearf, owner of the Riverfront Antique Mall, "They were putting them into the car with handcuffs on and I started wondering what's going on."

Schearf wasn't the only one.  Several other downtown business owners also noticed the police cars and unusual activity. "I was a little surprised because you don't know too much about what's going on, but then I thought you never know it (drugs) could be next door to anybody these days and not know it,"  says Schearf.

Others out and about the downtown area say it's disappointing to learn of the drug bust.  Ben Belanger was there enjoying the afternoon with his wife and baby when we told them what happened.  "I'm surprised, but I think it's sad,"  says Belanger, "We like to come down here and relax and shop and you think it's a safe place.  We want it to be safe.  It's a shock to me."

In the meantime, several other people tell Heartland News the Billiard Center is a nice place to go, and that people from all walks of life are often found inside.

