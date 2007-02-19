Tiny New Year's baby goes home

By: Tiffany Sisson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - At the first of the year, Heartland News introduced you to a very tiny New Year's baby, born just an inch longer than a Barbie doll. Monday, her parent's dream of taking her home became a reality.

At four pounds, four ounces, Philomena Leona really is a bundle of joy to her mother, Andrea Pavone. "She shouldn't even be leaving the hospital yet, and you know she's here already," exclaimed Pavone.

Philomena is little more than 7-weeks-old, and is heading home a full week before her due date of February 28th. "She showed up 2 months early. Surprise! I was at work, and was having complications. I came in, and they decided to deliver her that night," said Pavone.

Philomena was born New Year's Day, weighing 1 pound 14 ounces, 13 and a half inches long. She was just barely longer than a Barbie doll. An imprint of her feet was barely the size of a door key.

Dr. Richard Flaksman, a neonatologist, said, "She was so small, yet she didn't have a lot of physiological problems like breathing issues, digestive issues. She was actually further along maturity wise than you would think based on her size."