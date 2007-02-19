Strong wind knocks out power to many in Cape and Carbondale

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A lot of people in the Heartland got their lights knocked out Monday afternoon. The power went out for about 1000 Ameren customers in Cape Girardeau. About 800 in Carbondale were also without power.

In Cape Girardeau, we came across dark store fronts, several along Sprigg Street.

Turns out, the problem was blowing in the wind. According to a spokesperson for Ameren UE, wind caused the outage. Folks at Ameren UE say high winds blew a tree over onto a power line, knocking out electricity to about 1000 customers. That number included many businesses on the north side of Cape Girardeau.

Business owners say the blackout came just as some restaurant were starting to get busy serving customers. "We had ten people waiting in line inside the building, and about fifteen cars in the drive thru," said Cynthia Rulo, a Dairy Queen cashier. "We had to give away hamburgers we were already cooking. The only thing we couldn't give away was the ice cream."

According to representatives for Ameren UE, 90% of customers without power had power restored about an hour after the winds knocked the tree onto the line. Power was fully restored around 5 o'clock Monday evening.