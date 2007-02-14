Over-the-counter Viagra? Not likely according to local experts

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A British pharmacy wants to sell Viagra over-the-counter beginning Monday. A local Pharmacist does not see that happening in the United States.

"We have some of the toughest rules and regulations concerning drugs here in the U.S.," Ben Tally said. "The reason Viagra is sold by prescription is because doctors and pharmacists can ask people if they have any problems and help them."

Tally says Viagra has some side effects like headaches and vision problems.

Boots, a British chain Pharmacy, announced Tuesday it would begin selling Viagra over-the-counter. Some men went to the stores Wednesday, and found out they have to go through a health check and have to be between 35-60 years of age.