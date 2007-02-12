Cleaning up a huge eyesore becomes town effort - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Willisville, IL

Cleaning up a huge eyesore becomes town effort

Cleaning up a huge eyesore becomes town effort
By: Arnold Wyrick

WILLISVILLE, Ill. - For folks living along Broadway in Willisville, cleaning up the Appertain's home is long over due.

On Monday, the village fire department closed down the road and began hauling off loads of garbage. "I feel bad for the elderly woman who lives there.  But, I'm glad that for us neighbors it's getting cleaned up.  I think the two older daughters who live in the house, with their mother, should be the ones over there picking things up.  But, they don't," says Jennifer Ross of Willis.

She and her family have lived across the street from the Appertain's home for the past 6 years. "Mostly I'm afraid of rats, and roaches.  Because my kids are always outside playing in our yard."

Her fears, are also shared by health officials at the Perry County Health Department. "There's rats running all over, we've already killed 4.  We're probably only about 10 percent into the garbage.  Obviously I'm worried about the rodent problem," says Doug Corbett, administrator for Perry County Health Department.

The mayor of Willisville, Clarence Warner, says he can't take responsibility for getting the mess cleaned up.  That work was done by the previous mayor, over a four year period of legal wrangling in courtrooms. "We've been working on this for a long time, not only for the people who live around here, but also for our city," says Mayor Clarence Warner.

"The outside is going to take at least a week to get cleaned up.  And then we'll just have to go from there.  It's going to be a slow process.  But, we'd like to get it done before warm weather."

Unfortunately for those who call themselves neighbors, getting the property cleaned up is only the beginning. There's still the house and what's inside to deal with next. "Inside it's up to your waste in just plain filth and garbage.  I mean they literally have to walk up a ramp of garbage, and cat feces to get inside the house," Corbett said.

"A couple of years ago the city gave the family two storage sheds to put things in, in order to keep their property picked up.  And they literally filled them up with garbage and rotting food.  If you walk by there the stench is so bad you almost pass out."

There is no estimate as to what the clean up is going to cost the tiny town of 600 plus residents.  But, the mayor says they're doing the job as efficiently as they can. "Everyone out her is volunteering their time, from the fire fighters, to police and myself.  It's still going to cost us for the dumpster, and for the trash company to come in and pick it up, and bring it back."

Perry County Animal Control is also going to get involved with the clean up efforts, to remove more than 70 cats living in the house.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly