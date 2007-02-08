Former Chaffee police officer says he was set up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chaffee, MO

Former Chaffee police officer says he was set up

Daniel Ayers reads his statement before supporters in Chaffee Thursday afternoon. Daniel Ayers reads his statement before supporters in Chaffee Thursday afternoon.

Former Chaffee police officer says he was set up
By: Wes Wallace

CHAFFEE, Mo. - Accused of a sordid sex scandal, a former Chaffee police officer speaks publicly and claims his innocence.

On Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of about 20 people, Daniel Ayers thanked them for their support and encouragement.

He also read a statement. "I'm not willing to go into great detail about the situation right now, but I would like to thank the community for supporting me and my family through this difficult time.  I was fired on a retaliation for being a whistle blower.  We were hit with all these charges out of the blue.  I am innocent, and I was set up."

Court documents show Ayers was accused of patronizing prostitution by offering two women cash and cigarettes in exchange for performing sexual acts on each other.  Ayers denies those allegations.

His attorney, James McClellan says, "when all the facts come out in court, he'll be found not guilty.  We adamantly deny the charges.  I stand by him, he's a good man, and he's been set up."

Earlier this week, Ayers was fired from his job as a Chaffee police officer.

