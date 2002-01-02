UPDATE: Due to weather, right now the American Red Cross is cancelling the Blood Drive for FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 at the following locations: Perryville, Carbondale, Marion, Dexter and Poplar Bluff

No decisions have been made on Cape Girardeau and Sikeston locations. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the annual Heartland Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much needed blood supplies. This year's drive is sponsored by Subway and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Presenting donors receive a $3 gift card good at participating Subway locations and a special Red Cross vintage t-shirt sponsored by Isle Casino Cape Girardeau!

(while supplies last)

The three-day event takes place at 7 locations throughout the Heartland:

Cape Girardeau - The Venue (directions)

Carbondale - University Mall (directions)

Dexter - Eagles' Lodge

Marion - Illinois Star Centre Mall (directions)

Poplar Bluff - First United Methodist Church (directions)

Perryville - Perry Park Center gym (directions)

Sikeston - Sikeston Factory Outlet Mall (directions)

The specific dates and times for all locations are:

Thursday, January 12th - 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 13th - 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. (limited locations, please see note above)

Saturday, January 14th - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fresh cookies supplied at participating locations by Subway

Walk-in donors are always welcome but this year the Red Cross recommends that donors schedule appointments.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment online,

call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule by telephone,

or download the Blood Donor app.

Donors can save time during the donation experience by using the new RapidPass system the day of their donation by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass from the convenience of a personal computer.

RapidPass lets donors complete the health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation. Donors read the required pre-donation information and complete the questions online. Donors who successfully complete the questionnaire must print out the RapidPass form on a laser printer or email the PDF to themselves and show it on their mobile device when they come to donate. Staff scan the form, review the donor’s answers and complete all other aspects of the health history exam.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

“The Red Cross is proud to continue our partnership with KFVS12 to help save lives,” said Todd Wagner, donor recruitment director for the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “The winter can be an especially difficult time to collect blood, making blood drives like this so important.”

Maintaining sufficient blood to meet patient needs is a delicate balance between supply and demand. The Red Cross closely monitors national and local inventory levels to ensure blood is where it's needed when it's needed.

All types are needed, but especially type O negative, which is the universal blood type. This means type O negative blood can be transfused to anyone who needs blood, regardless of their own blood type. It is especially valuable during emergencies, when there is no time to cross-match a person's blood type. That's why it's especially important that people with type O negative blood donate as frequently as they can. Also types AB, O, B-negative, and A-negative are needed.

In the Missouri-Illinois region, the Red Cross must collect nearly 800 blood products each day to keep up with demand.

Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, so they must be replenished constantly. There is no substitute

Blood collected during the KFVS12 Heartland Blood Drive comes at an important time for the Red Cross. Blood donations typically decline during the winter, due to factors such as holiday travels, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses. According to the Red Cross, the Heartland Blood Drive has set new standards in the entire Midwest for single event collection totals, collecting nearly 25,000 units in the 21 years of the drive.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at http://blog.redcross.org

back to KFVS12 homepage