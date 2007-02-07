Residents of Steele come together to help family of fire victims

By: Ryan Tate

STEELE, Mo. - Steele investigators believe cigarette butts or cigarette ashes are to blame for a house fire that killed two girls Tuesday afternoon.

Five year old Kymberly Jarrod and one year old Jayden Grissom were two of four people in the trailer at the time of the blaze. An adult babysitter and young boy made it out of the home.

Family and friends of the little girls are doing what they can to raise money for the funeral expenses. At least 19 donation cans have been placed in businesses across Steele and northwest Arkansas. Fundraising efforts began shortly after the fire, and the death of the girls.

"The word got out quickly what happened and people started coming together instantly. I was amazed how fast things started happening," William Campbell said. Campbell is Kymberly and Jayden's grandfather.