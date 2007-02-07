Suspicious fires make for weary homeowners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson County, IL

Suspicious fires make for weary homeowners

Suspicious fires make for weary homeowners
By: Arnold Wyrick

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ill. - Cops banging on your door at 2:30 a.m. isn't the way many of us would like to woke up.  But that's exactly what happened on Wednesday morning to John Cox, and his kids.  The knock saved their lives.

"The police were banging on the door.  And I come running to the door and all I see is fire.  I screamed to the kids to get dressed and get out of the house.  Then when I stepped outside the whole garage was on fire," Cox said.

And police say it wasn't an accident, because it's the third time in a week that a fire was started in a garage in Cox's neighborhood.  Which is made up of a small cluster of homes north of Murphysboro.

"After I got the kids out of the house, all I could think about was getting my dog out of the pen in the garage.  By the time I got to her, she had already chewed a hole in the fence.  And then I started thinking how dangerous this is.  This time it got too close to my house."

The garage and it's contents are a complete loss.  The same scenario played out at Sue Crow's home early Monday morning.

"I came running out in a nightgown and nearly froze to death trying to get my dog, Princess out of there.  But I couldn't get to her in time.  Then this morning the side of my house is set on fire.  This has been a really bad week," Crow said as she loaded some personal belongings in her car.  She's decided to stay with relatives until the fires are snuffed out in her neighborhood.

Now the neighbors are feeling a little uneasy about going to sleep at night.

"Makes me nervous because you never know if you're going to be next.  If someone is doing this while you're sleeping," says Doris Bresden of Jackson County.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly