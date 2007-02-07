Suspicious fires make for weary homeowners

By: Arnold Wyrick

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ill. - Cops banging on your door at 2:30 a.m. isn't the way many of us would like to woke up. But that's exactly what happened on Wednesday morning to John Cox, and his kids. The knock saved their lives.

"The police were banging on the door. And I come running to the door and all I see is fire. I screamed to the kids to get dressed and get out of the house. Then when I stepped outside the whole garage was on fire," Cox said.

And police say it wasn't an accident, because it's the third time in a week that a fire was started in a garage in Cox's neighborhood. Which is made up of a small cluster of homes north of Murphysboro.

"After I got the kids out of the house, all I could think about was getting my dog out of the pen in the garage. By the time I got to her, she had already chewed a hole in the fence. And then I started thinking how dangerous this is. This time it got too close to my house."

The garage and it's contents are a complete loss. The same scenario played out at Sue Crow's home early Monday morning.

"I came running out in a nightgown and nearly froze to death trying to get my dog, Princess out of there. But I couldn't get to her in time. Then this morning the side of my house is set on fire. This has been a really bad week," Crow said as she loaded some personal belongings in her car. She's decided to stay with relatives until the fires are snuffed out in her neighborhood.

Now the neighbors are feeling a little uneasy about going to sleep at night.