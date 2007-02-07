Fire kills two small girls in the Bootheel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele, MO

Fire kills two small girls in the Bootheel

Fire kills two small girls in the Bootheel
By: Ryan Tate

STEELE, Mo. - Investigators believe a house fire killed two small girls Tuesday night in Steele, the Pemiscot County town just miles from the Arkansas border.

Five year old Kimberly Jarrod and one year old Jaden Grissom were two of four people inside the home when the fire started, investigators told Heartland News Tuesday. The other two, a babysitter and young boy, made it out of the home.

The initial investigation by fire officials puts the origin of the fire in the kitchen. The Fire Marshall was on scene Tuesday night.

"It hasn't sunk in yet that they are gone," Stacie Campbell said. Campbell was the mother of both girls. "We should be sitting at home watching television, instead they are gone."

Heartland News also spoke with Kimberly's father, Bruce Jarrod.

"I cannot believe my oldest child is gone. How could this happen?," Jarrod said.

A fund has been set up to assist the families.

Steele Police Chief Michael Tomlinson says Pemiscot County investigators conducted interviews Tuesday Night, but Tomlinson says no criminal charges will be forthcoming unless the Fire Marshall's investigation turns up something.

Send Donations to:
Bank Star of the Bootheel
101 W. Main St.
Steele, MO
63877

