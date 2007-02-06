Fire fighters train for ice rescue

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - "Any ice is considered unsafe." That's the word from Mark Hasheider, the Assistant Chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, several firefighters took part in ice water rescue training. After suiting up in special gear that helped keep water out and keep them afloat, firefighters worked on techniques to get people out quickly and safely.

"Before we go in or out on the ice, we try to extend a rope, a tree branch, anything to try to reach the victim," explains Hasheider.