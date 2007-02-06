Missouri Schools Going Solar
The Missouri Energy Center is working with Ameren UE and Kansas City Power & Light to bring solar power and education to K-12 schools. This program provides solar array equipment and energy education to the schools so that students, staff, and the whole community can explore the subject of energy.
Notre Dame Regional High School recently joined several other Missouri schools and went solar. Here's how your school can go solar.
Contact:
Pat Justis
Department of Natural Resources
St. Louis Regional Office
7545 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 210
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314 )416-2960 Tel
(314) 416-2970 Fax
E-mail: pat.justis@dnr.mo.gov
Missouri Schools Going Solar - Guidelines and Application
Missouri Schools Going Solar - Fact Sheet
Missouri Schools Going Solar - View Notre Dame Regional High School's Solar Data
Source: Missouri Department of Natural Resources
