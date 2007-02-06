Missouri Schools Going Solar

The Missouri Energy Center is working with Ameren UE and Kansas City Power & Light to bring solar power and education to K-12 schools. This program provides solar array equipment and energy education to the schools so that students, staff, and the whole community can explore the subject of energy.

Notre Dame Regional High School recently joined several other Missouri schools and went solar. Here's how your school can go solar.

Contact:

Pat Justis

Department of Natural Resources

St. Louis Regional Office

7545 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 210

St. Louis, MO 63125

(314 )416-2960 Tel

(314) 416-2970 Fax

E-mail: pat.justis@dnr.mo.gov

Missouri Schools Going Solar - Guidelines and Application

Missouri Schools Going Solar - Fact Sheet

Missouri Schools Going Solar - View Notre Dame Regional High School's Solar Data