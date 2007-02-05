Diabetes epidemic: shortage of specialists - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Diabetes epidemic: shortage of specialists

Diabetes epidemic:  shortage of specialists
By: Tiffany Sisson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Ever since Stormteam Meteorologist John Dissauer was diagnosed with diabetes, he expected to face obstacles. But, he didn't expect a shortage of doctors who studied to keep him alive. "The biggest problem is just trying to get in," exclaimed Dissauer.

But, that's the typical prescription for patients like recently diagnosed. "I didn't want to just sit back and wait," said Dissauer.

Three months of waiting is what John faced. Because so many Americans are being diagnosed with the disease, endocrinologist are in high demand. "If you have to see diabetics all day, a diabetic will take much longer time," said Dr. Joe Chehade.

Chehade is one of only two diabetic specialist from Memphis to St. Louis. "To take a new patient, you have to wait for a patient to move from your practice, go somewhere else, or unfortunately, in some instances, they die because of complications," explained Chehade.

John decided not to wait. He makes the trip to St. Louis. "I keep thinking of this thing of having to maybe do insulin injections at some point, and I don't want to have to do that. I want to try to do everything I can to keep that from happening," said Dissauer.

The number of specialist is 12 to 15 percent below what is needed to handle the demand for patient care. By the year 2020,a shortage of 25 to 35 percent is expected as more retire than join the field. "There are not too many endocrinologist graduating. Probably for the whole country, per year, about 150 to 180 per year graduation. If you divide that for all the states, that's not enough for every state," said Chehade.

The medical community is working to recruit more students to the field, and bring more specialists to this area. In the meantime, since diabetes is a disease that can be managed, several centers have opened to handle the overflow, and educate patients such that the need for endocrinologists won't be as great.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly