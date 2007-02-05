Michael Devlin faces 71 new charges

By: Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. - Kidnapping suspect Michael Devlin faces 71 additional criminal charges, including kidnapping and forcible sodomy.

Each charge is a felony and punishable by up to life in prison. The St. Louis County charges were announced yesterday.

The charges were the first time authorities have openly accused Devlin of molesting two boys he is alleged to have kidnapped. Both boys were found inside Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis County suburb of Kirkwood on January 12th.

The 41-year-old already faces kidnapping charges in Washington and Franklin counties for the abduction of Shawn Hornbeck, now 15, and Ben Ownby, 13.

Defense attorneys says Devlin understands the seriousness of the charges. They say the public should wait to hear the evidence before making a judgment.