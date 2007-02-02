Are you looking for ultimate relaxation with no worries? Park Place Medispa offers a full range of luxury spa treatments in a professional atmosphere with medical standards of sterilization. You benefit from our medical-grade products combined with technologically advanced equipment. Science that you can see and feel!

Valentines Spa Packages

Rendezvous for Two - $150

You and your partner will have the opportunity to learn the art of massage, a great gift to take home and share. This guided couples massage starts with our therapist guiding you through a massage of your partner, sharing her massage techniques. Next it is your turn while your partner observes. Finish with a little "hands on" to make sure you are both comfortable with your new skills. Take home a bottle of our Infinitely Loving Massage Oil with Chinese Jasmine extract that energizes the heart chakra to ensure you keep the love alive!

Serenity Escape for Her - $145

Start your experience with relaxing steam therapy followed by a full body massage. Then slip into one of our luxurious bamboo robes for our signature spa facial. Sure to leave you feeling relaxed, pampered and beautiful.

Executive Escape for Him - $105

Aroma steam therapy begins to relax stressed muscles so that you can fully benefit from your full body massage. Our gentleman's facial tops off your escape. You're back to business relaxed with renewed vibrancy.

Teen Escape - $125

Teens need love too! Make her day with an in-depth skin consultation, facial, make-up lesson and a manicure.