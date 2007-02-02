Accident on Highway 146 kills a man walking on road

By: Heartland News

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. - Crews from both Southern Illinois and Cape Girardeau responded to a deadly accident early Friday morning.

According to McClure - East Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Stanley Mouser, about 3:30 a.m. a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian who was apparently walking along 146. That man was killed.