First Friday at Edward Bernard Gallery

Friday, February 2, 2007

5:00 - 9:00 PM

About Edward Bernard Gallery

Paul and Peg MacDougall left the corporate world ten years ago to pursue their passion. Paul's was music, especially blues, jazz and music of the sixties and seventies. Peg's was contemporary art glass. Her love for art glass began at a very young age and she was determined to someday open a GALLERY and raise awareness of this magnificent artwork.

PMac Music has been in business in Cape Girardeau, MO, Paducah, KY and Carbondale, IL, since 1996. After nearly ten years in the music business, the time had come to diversify and open Edward Bernard GALLERY.

In August 2005, the GALLERY opened and houses over fifty artists' work from all over the United States. Many or the artists have studied at Pilchuck Glass School, co-founded in 1971 by Dale Chihuly. Dale Chihuly has done wonderful glass sculptures throughout the world and has brought a great awareness to the art form. (You must check out his ceiling in the Bellagio, Las Vegas!) The art form is blown glass and dates back to before biblical times in Mesopotamia. Several religions and cultures have contributed to the evolution of glass blowing, both for its beauty and functionality. The endeavor takes an enormous amount of strength, and a tolerance to high temperatures, as the glass must often be melted in over 2000 degree ovens. Mostly, it requires immense creativity to vision and coax the glass into beautiful forms.

Though the GALLERY displays primarily glass sculptures, it also includes carefully selected ceramics, metal pieces, glass jewelry, perfumes and paperweights, all signed by the artist. We have framed 2D wall art, consisting of acrylic, oils and watercolor, by local and non-local artists. Every piece is original art. We carry approximately 95% American-made fine craft and art and provide an artist information sheet with each purchase.

The artists that Peg carefully selects are all genuinely nice people and a pleasure to do business with. That is one of her philosophies! She likes artists who are evolutionary, at peace with their final product, and have earned the respect and admiration of their peers. Every one of the artist's has impressive credentials and their work is shown in many museums throughout the U.S. and in many universities and public places.

Peg welcomes those familiar and unfamiliar with blown glass to come and enjoy the beauty of the GALLERY. Whether you need items, functional or decorative, for your home, office, or as a gift, come feel comfortable in Edward Bernard GALLERY. It is also a place for casual cocktail parties, small business meetings and any special event where you want your guests surrounded by beautiful art. We are doing what we love to do at the GALLERY. We offer a "try at home" option upon approval, interior design services, installation, gift wrapping, gift certificates and gift registry. It is truly a passionate affair!

Visit the Edward Bernard Gallery website at www.edwardbernardgallery.com.

Location:

107 West Drive Suite D

Cape Girardeau MO 63703

telephone: 573.332.7733