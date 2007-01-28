Taxi worker attacked - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO

Taxi worker attacked

Taxi worker attacked
By: Holly Brantley

SIKESTON, Mo. - A night on the job turns scary for a taxi service dispatcher. Betty Buttry works at Jay's Taxi in Sikeston, Missouri. She was nearing the end of her shift around 3 a.m. Friday when she says someone barged in and tried to cut her throat before running off with more than $300.

Betty returned to work Sunday for the first time since the incident.

"He came in and grabbed me and slammed me on the ground," said Buttry. "The main thing I was thinking of was my kids. I could tell he had a knife."

Buttry says she fought off the robber, escaping with a cut on her thumb and a few scratches. "He grabbed what he wanted and out the door he went."

Buttry says the robber knew where the money was kept. That has owner Mary Vinson thinking the whole thing might have been a set up. So, she's warning Buttry, and all her employees to be extra careful.

"I told her to lock both the bay doors and the outside door and not to let anybody in, even if she knows them," said Vinson. "I hope they catch them. I'm gonna do all I can to help them catch him."

"I was pretty scared," said Buttry. " But I got something waiting for him. He won't walk away this time."

Captain Mark Crocker with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says police are investigating the incident.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly