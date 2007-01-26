Cape firefighters battle large apartment fire

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Investigators haven't figured out what started a fire on the second story of a two-story apartment building at 419 South Sprigg in Cape Girardeau.

According to Fire Chief Rick Ennis, the fire started just before six. Only one man lived in the building on the first floor but he wasn't home when the fire started.

The man told Heartland News several people had been getting into the house and going upstairs the past few nights. He didn't say what they may have been doing, but said his landlord had promised to board up the door leading to the second floor.