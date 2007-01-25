Woman killed after driving into Crab Orchard Lake

By: Carly O'Keefe

CAMBRIA, Ill. - A Heartland woman is dead after driving her Mustang into Crab Orchard Lake Thursday.

Police say 93-year-old Mary A. Willis was driving southbound on Cambria Road and failed to stop, crossing both east and westbound lanes of Illinois Route 13. The car traveled over a drainage ditch and into Crab Orchard Lake.

Investigators learned of the accident at 5:56 p.m. Thursday. Dive teams searched the lake for the submerged vehicle, and located it around 7:30 p.m.

According to police someone made an attempt to get the woman out of the lake, but it may have been too late.

"There was a passerby who saw the vehicle go into the lake and attempted to go in for a rescue, but the water was just too cold, and by that point all they could see was the tail lights of the vehicle," said Illinois State Police Trooper David Sneed.