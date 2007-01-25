Woman killed after driving into Crab Orchard Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cambria, IL

Woman killed after driving into Crab Orchard Lake

By: Carly O'Keefe

CAMBRIA, Ill. - A Heartland woman is dead after driving her Mustang into Crab Orchard Lake Thursday.

Police say 93-year-old Mary A. Willis was driving southbound on Cambria Road and failed to stop, crossing both east and westbound lanes of Illinois Route 13. The car traveled over a drainage ditch and into Crab Orchard Lake.

Investigators learned of the accident at 5:56 p.m. Thursday. Dive teams searched the lake for the submerged vehicle, and located it around 7:30 p.m.

According to police someone made an attempt to get the woman out of the lake, but it may have been too late.

"There was a passerby who saw the vehicle go into the lake and attempted to go in for a rescue, but the water was just too cold, and by that point all they could see was the tail lights of the vehicle," said Illinois State Police Trooper David Sneed.

Crash reconstruction experts will investigate the crash to determine what caused it. A preliminary investigation shows the driver did not apply the brakes, and simply did not stop.

