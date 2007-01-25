Paducah floodwall is in need of underground repairs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Paducah floodwall is in need of underground repairs

Paducah floodwall is in need of underground repairs
By: Erica Byfield

PADUCAH, Ky. - You may look at the floodwall and assume these cement slabs are what's going protects the city from flooding, you're slightly correct. From what we found out the secret to making sure we don't see water rushing down Broadway are the parts and pieces underground.

When mother nature lets loose Paducah's pumps kick into action to get rid water through an underground network of pipes and flap gates. "If it rains harder we turn more pumps on, if it backs off we turn pumps off" said City Engineer Rick Murphy. 

How does the floodwall actually work? First you need to understand the two separate systems, the wall protects the city from water of the river rising. Second, components below ground that work to pump out all the stuff you put down the drain, after it's cleaned at the waste treatment plant. "If the river is not high enough the water can free flow by gravity through the wall without having to be mechanically pumped" said Murphy.

But when it starts raining hard and the systems' overwhelmed, the 60-year-old gage lets technicians know to bypass step two and quickly funnel the water out to the river. "What we put into the river is really minuet to what's there... what we put out there won't hurt it at all" said Floodwall Superintendent Kenny Branon.

It is those aged pipes underground that the Army Corps of Engineers is worried about. "They are corrugated metal pipes, they are 60 plus years old and nothing last forever" said Murphy; the corps wants to make sure nothing like Katrina ever happens here. "What's going on locally and through at the country is that the corps of engineers is going to make everyone fix everything so that you don't have a Katrina event happen anywhere" said Murphy.

He adds despite concerns he's confident, even in it's old age Paducah's floodwall is in good shape to keep out and push water away from his city "this is one of the best maintained floodwalls in Kentucky and I would say the Ohio River Valley."

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly