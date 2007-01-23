Oran welcomes a new police chief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oran, MO

Oran welcomes a new police chief

Oran welcomes a new police chief
By: Ryan Tate

ORAN, Mo. - The city of Oran has a new police chief, and he is familiar with the people who live in town. That is because, he is one of them.

Steve Shoemaker has lived in Oran most of his life, and spent more than 25 years in law enforcement.  He retired from the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and began working as Oran Police Chief last week.

He takes over a department that was headed up by Marc Tragesser, who served as Chief for about a year and a half.  But his tenure was scarred by problems in town, mostly with people who did not like the idea that Tragesser believed in the "enforcement" part of law enforcement.

Tragesser's predecessor, Howard Stevens, tells Heartland News that he did not strictly enforce the law. That difference caused problems for most of Tragesser's term.  Tragesser resigned in November.

"I hope to pick up where my predecessors left off. To get along with everybody and do my job the best I can," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker tells Heartland News he plans to communicate with people in town, by talking with them as much as he can. He did not comment on former Chief Tragesser's tenure.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly