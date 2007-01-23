Soldier who lost legs becomes business owner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Soldier who lost legs becomes business owner

Robbie Doughty Robbie Doughty

Soldier who lost legs becomes business owner
By: Erica Byfield

PADUCAH, Ky. - One heartland solider paid a hefty price for service in Iraq, he lost both of his legs. But, Paducah native Robbie Doughty vowed to not let that get him down, he wanted to re-enter the civilian world and make a difference.

We learned thanks to a helping hand from someone with deep pockets, Robbie dream became reality. 

You may have to pinch him because Robbie Doughty can't believe it himself. "It's been a long process" said Doughty.

More like a long journey.

He's gone from the Heartland, to Iraq, to Germany, to Walter Reed Hospital on the east coast, then Detroit and finally back to Paducah.  All in the name of making two of his dreams come true; the first becoming a career solider and second a business owner. "I got a new prosthetic leg yesterday and I was having some technical difficulties so I was focused on working on that leg" said Doughty.

Number two officially came true Tuesday January 23rd. "From the moment I got hurt I made up my mind with in a few days, I'm not going to let this get me down and I'm going to go on with my life" he said.

It's that determination that got this solider the chance of a lifetime, to meet billionaire Mike Ilitch. He owns the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. Ilitch heard about Robbie's story and decided to give him the opportunity to own and operate a franchise of the pizzeria joint he founded.

"There have been ups and downs with all of the different things you deal with whenever you build a new home or new store" said Doughty. From the looks of things Robbie's off to a good start; the pizzas in the oven and people are lined up outside the door to get a slice.

After a few minutes in business, you can see it on Robbie's face, although he made a huge sacrifice there's no way anyone's going to keep this solider from standing on his every own.

Robbie Doughty lost his legs in a road side bomb attack in Iraq in July 2004, two months after his deployment from Fort Campbell.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly