Backyard sinkhole threatens to destroy home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dutchtown, MO

Backyard sinkhole threatens to destroy home

Backyard sinkhole threatens to destroy home
By: CJ Cassidy

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. - Would you fight to protect your home? A Dutchtown couple says they don't really have a choice because they're afraid their home will disappear off the face of the earth.

A step in the wrong direction in Pat and David Barberis' backyard could send you hurtling down to the bottom of Hubble creek that runs alongside.

When the couple bought their house eight years ago, you could walk forty feet away from the house. Now, at the worst point, it's barely a foot away. "I'm heartbroken. This is my home. There's nothing we can do it's deteriorating before our eyes," Pat Barberis says. "Since we see this gaping hole it's really scary," Barberis says.

The couple says they're so scared, they are considering moving bedrooms away from the side of the home with the caving land. "All this land fell away and we felt nothing. We need to consider sleeping on the other side, so if the house starts to slide, we can get out the front door.

It would be closest to getting out, and save us from being hurt or sliding down the hill," Barberis says. "You used to be able to walk out at least forty or fifty feet. This weekend we looked out, and we couldn't believe it. We're going to fight for it. Hey, it's our land," Dave Barberis says. "We called the Corps of Engineers, Little River Drainage, FEMA and can get no help anywhere,' Pat says.

The couple blames the problem on the lack of rocks on their side of the creek bank, and says they hope someone helps out them in soon, before their home slides away. "We pay taxes like everyone else, and don't ask for much.

We would like to have rock back to reinforce our property. One more hard rain is going to take this whole part of our property," Pat says.

Heartland News called the US Army Corps of Engineers, but no one returned our calls.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly