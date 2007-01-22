Prescription to manage diabetes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - We are in the middle of a diabetes epidemic. Nearly 20 million Americans have type 2 diabetes, with another 45 million on the edge of developing the disease. Treatment of diabetes depends on you, and not your doctor. Southeast Missouri Hospital is teaming together with the International Diabetes Center in Minnesota, opening a new center in Cape Girardeau.

The diabetes center is more like an educational center. You learn what doctors know about managing diabetes. Sharon Stinson is the center coordinator, "We have 2 clinicians who will be out here all the time. We have a nurse and a dietician."

The diabetes center teaches patients how to offset some of the serious complications of the disease. "We'll be doing education of folks on how to care for themselves, from using infusion pumps to using meters to check their blood sugar," Stinson.

The center also has it's own lab, a diabetic nurse educator, a consultant, and many other educational tools. Stinson hopes patients walk away with so much more, "That they can live well with their diabetes and take care of themselves, so they don't get those complications that a lot of diabetics get."

The center is taking appointments right now, by referral. If you'd like take charge of your own health, call the center directly, and they'll help you get the ball rolling. The number is 573-339-0121.

