Con artists attempt to dupe seniors with free weather vane - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall County, KY

Con artists attempt to dupe seniors with free weather vane

Con artists attempt to dupe seniors with free weather vane 
By: Erica Byfield

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- You used to spot weather vanes perched on roof tops just about everywhere, now you would be hard pressed to see one on an entire city block.

It's the memories of the way life used to be that almost got some Marshall County senior citizens duped.

"A lot of people are really trusting, this is the heartland, and we trust everybody every time until we are given a reason to not trust" said Russ Claborn an instructor with the Bank of Benton's seminar "Security Matters."

Newly elected Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars says sometimes some things are too good to be true.  Like this scam that literally drove into his county "We have approximately four gentlemen in a blue GMC Dully pick-up truck carrying out the scam" Byars said. 

The sheriff says these men tell seniors they won a free weather wane and installation but "they would need to put in a ground wire to keep the house from being destroyed by lighting."

Then they charge the seniors a hefty fee to install the ground wire.  Typically the men show up around lunch time and use the old bait and switch technique, Byars said.

"They tell you you're going to get this and they back up and give something else and you pay for this," Calborn said.

The sheriff says he understands no one in Marshall County has handed over any cash.  "The people that has contacted us has not fallen prey to them which is good," Byars said.

He also hopes reports like this stop anyone else dead in their tracks that are thinking they just hit the jackpot.

Again the men drive a blue pick-up truck with Missouri license plates, if you have any information about the scam please contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (270) 527-3112

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly