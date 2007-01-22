Gregory's Creations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gregory's Creations

Gregory's Creations specializes in unique floral designs, along with a variety of special gift items. We are committed to offering only the finest in floral designs, backed by service that is friendly and prompt. Gregory's also offers a bridal registry for your convenience. 

If you are looking for a flower arrangement or gift that will leave a lasting impression, let Gregory's Creations be your first choice.

Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Location:
2 East Stoddard
Dexter, MO 63841
Phone:  (573) 624-4554 OR
Toll Free: 888-215-6161

Powered by Frankly