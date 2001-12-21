Microsoft Admits "Critical" Security Hole in Win XP

Microsoft's brand-new operating system is coming under fire after the computer giant announced it has a "critical" security hole in it -- and professional hackers -- people paid to dig into computer code -- were the ones who found it!

Microsoft Windows XP: the software giant's newest offering -- touted as it's most secure operating system ever, has what the company itself describes as a "critical vulnerability".

More than 7-million users have already switched to X-P, but as it turns out, people using earlier versions of Windows are also at risk. Here's who should pay attention to this security flaw:

People using Windows XP, but also users of another recent Windows operating system release: Windows ME. But it doesn't stop there, Windows 98 and Windows 98 second edition users -- numbering in the hundreds of millions worldwide -- are also urged to pay attention. Here's why.

The security breach affects universal plug 'n' play technology or UPnP. Windows XP uses that as the native default feature to recognize various network devices like printers. Windows ME also has native UPnP but it's not switched on as default. And both versions of Wwindows 98 use UPnP, but only installed via the internet.

Microsoft has already released a patch, or an upgrade to all four operating systems. Log onto www.microsoft.com/security to download and install the fix.



The problem most effects users who are always connected to the internet. But it does not effect users of Windows NT 4.0 or Windows 2000. Don't get bogged down in all the UPnP details if that's confusing; just download the free patch, and you should be fine -- at least until the next security hole is found. ;-}

