Cure for Type 2 Diabetes?

Cure for Type 2 Diabetes?

By: Tiffany Sisson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --"Stop eating carbohydrates! Cure Type 2 diabetes!" That's the message being spread by a family doctor, stirring up controversy in the medical community. It's not hope the American Diabetes Association is encouraging. But, minimizing carbohydrates does play a role in lowering the risks of progression of diabetes.

Like the weather, StormTeam Meteorologist John Dissauer's lifestyle is now constantly changing. "I've always been a big carb eater. I love pasta! I love bread! I've always been brought up, you eat bread or pasta to fill yourself up," said Dissauer.

But, that diet full of carbohydrates, brought a diagnosis of diabetes.

Dr. Joe Chehade, a diabetic specialist said, "Carbohydrates is gonna help you to put weight on, and that's how you're gonna end up with especially what we call Type 2 diabetes in adults."

Is a prescription to remove carbs from the diet a cure? Chehade said that's the wrong message to send patients, "There is no, unfortunately, up to now, I wish, a cure for Type 2 diabetes or Type 1 diabetes. Medication, diet, and lifestyle changes together can delay the progression."

John is managing his disease by eating smaller portions of carbs, down to 280 grams a day. "I might have 30 carbs for my breakfast, 30 carbs for a snack, 60 to 75 for lunch, 30 for another snack in the afternoon, and then 90 for dinner," said John.

"You can still be a diabetic on diet only with very good sugar control, but you're not cured from diabetes," explained Chehade.

"Insulin may still have to be an option for me because we're still not sure if I'm Type 2. We're kind of leaning towards Type 1. As I like to tell my doctor, let's just call it type 1.2. I don't want to admit to Type 1 just yet, cause I know what that brings," said John.

In Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder can lead to a lifetime of daily insulin injections.

