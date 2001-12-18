29 Years of Mike Shain: Congratulations from KFVS12

Where were you December 18th, 1972? We know where Mike Shain was. He was walking into KFVS12 as an employee for the first time.

As assignment editor and anchor of the 10 O'clock News, Mike Shain was revved-up to go on the air for the first time. He came in on that Saturday afternoon and put together what he calls a "great newscast." The problem, no one told him that the newscast was preempted by an NFL game.

Mike didn't mind the hard work then, and 29 years later he's still on the set and out in the trenches bringing the news home to the Heartland.

Great work Mike! Congratulations on 29 years!!

CLICK HERE IF YOU'D LIKE TO SEND A CONGRATULATIONS NOTE TO MIKE SHAIN!